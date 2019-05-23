Non-funded income drives KCB profit to Sh5.8b

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Increased non-funded income, growth of the loan book and reduction in interest expense contributed to KCB Group’s net profit rise of 11.5 per cent to Sh5.8 billion in the first quarter of the year.

KCB Group chief executive and managing director Joshua Oigara said while the regulatory and operating business environment remained unstable, the group’s corporate and retail franchises continued to post impressive returns, helping the lender to grow its market share.

“The performance is as a result of a sustained strategy that is anchored on a simplified customer journey and products that provide solutions to them,” said Oigara yesterday during an investors briefing in Nairobi.

He said more than 91 per cent of the bank’ transactions are done outside the branch mainly due to an improved digital platform. This comprises 56 per cent on mobile, 27 per cent on the agency, internet and POS and eight per cent on the ATM.

Digital channels

“In line with the strategic shift and investment in our digital channels, non-branch revenue grew 137 per cent to Sh3.2 billion driven by the disbursement of mobile loans, which grew 270 per cent from Sh9.2 billion in March last year to Sh33.8 billion in March this year,” said Oigara.

Interest income growth of seven per cent coupled with a four per cent reduction in interest expense, 12 per cent increase in fees and commissions drove total income up by 11 per cent to Sh18.8 billion.

Oigara said KCB Group is keen on new growth opportunities through mergers and acquisitions and is in the process of transferring part of the assets and liabilities of Imperial Bank In Receivership Limited.

The Group has also made a takeover bid for National Bank of Kenya. Both transactions are targeted for completion in the third quarter of this year.