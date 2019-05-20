‘No meat or water’ at sustainability meet

Delegates attending the fourth Private Sector Conference on Sustainable Inclusive Business held at the United States International University-Africa, Nairobi were shocked to learn that no meat would be served for lunch.

Before the incident, the delegates were served with the first surprise; there would be no bottled water. Each participant had been advised to carry along reusable water bottles for refills, which many overlooked.

Sustainable Inclusive Business director Karin Boomsm said the two incidences were not a mere coincidence. “We have to lead by example and that is why meetings of this nature are designed to be sustainable in the real sense of the word,” said Boomsma.

Conference organisers had arranged for a central water point for refills doing away with the need for plastic water bottles.

–ZACHARY OCHUODHO