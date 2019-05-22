No end in sight yet as coffee prices plummet

Value chain players in the coffee sector have raised alarm over the continued decline in global coffee prices prompting farmers to resort to alternative crops or economic activities.

Coffee Sub-sector Implementation Committee (CSIC) chairman Joseph Kieyah said current prices have decreased to 30 per cent below their 10-year average.

“The current prices are demoralising small scale farmers and although globally they have been declining for the last two years, inefficiencies in the value chain is the main factor,” said Kieyah.

He made the remarks yesterday in Nairobi during a session to highlight the status of coffee sub-sector reforms initiated in 2016.

According to the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) composite indicator prices of coffee reached just over $2.2 (Sh222.7) per kilogramme.

Indicator prices further fell by 3.2 per cent to $2.1 (Sh212.6) per kg in April this year, with ICO saying that was the lowest monthly average since July 2006 when the price reached $1.95 (Sh197.42) per kg.

“We are determined to provide farm input especially fertiliser and any other agronomy support with a view to increasing production and thus shield the farmers against effects of global price fluctuation,” said Kieyah. He said the inefficiencies in the value chain was compounding the shrinking prices .

Currently, coffee production is oscillating between 40,000 and 50,000 tonnes compared to about 130,000 produced in 1987/88 coffee year. Equally, area under coffee has for the last two decades dropped to 114,500 hectares from 170,000 hectares, a factor that has also contributed to decrease in production.

Cost of production coupled with low output have for long denied farmers high earnings and forced them to seek other alternatives for instance avocado, macadamia and dairy farming. Farmers in coffee growing regions have in the recent past embarked on intercropping macadamia and avocados with coffee owing to the two crops attracting high prices internationally.