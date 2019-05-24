New PRSK boss mulls plans to introduce exams for practitioners in the profession

Njambi Wanjiku @NjambiCiiku

Public Relations practitioners in the country will soon acquire professional certifications based on a revised curriculum and industry examinations.

Speaking at the conclusion of the Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK) general elections, incoming president Wilfred Marube said the new certifications will be rolled out as part of the overall effort to guarantee professional PR practice.

According to Marube, PR practitioners in Kenya are currently managing budgets estimated at more than Sh8.7 billion, necessitating the need to enhance the professional profile of the specialised communications discipline to accelerate its economic and social impact.

“We have a new plan which highlights the need to guarantee quality practice. The new PRSK Council has been mandated to ensure that we sustain the transformation which we commit to undertake,” said Marube.