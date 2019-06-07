New chamber leaders set to assume office

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) new officials are set to take up their positions tomorrow.

Outgoing officials will hand over to the newly-elected leaders during the business lobby group’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

President-elect Richard Ngatia will formally assume office from outgoing boss Kiprono Kittony. During the AGM, two national vice-presidents will be elected and 10 regional directors.

Already, the Independent Elections Board (IEB) oversaw the election of all chapter chairmen, vice chairmen and nine directors who have been issued with certificates and assumed office.

Contestants for the national vice presidents position were Gor Semelang’o, Fatuma El Maaway and Erick Ruto. However, according to the chamber Memorandum of Articles, the president has the mandate to nominate a third vice president later as he deems fit.

Ngatia was elected unopposed as the chamber President after all his opponents withdrew from the race and backed him for the first time in the chamber history.

In his manifesto Ngatia has outlined modalities to set up a special chamber fund to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) remain afloat.

Most SMEs have for long faced lots of challenges, chief among them lack of access to credit as many of them are locked out of formal financial institutions as they do not have collateral.

Through the special fund, which Ngatia said will be set up within a year, SMEs will access loans at affordable interest rates.

Formulate rules

Ngatia added that he will formulate rules to govern the lending processes to ensure the fund’s sustainability. His call for the set-up of SME-targeted fund has received backing with lenders such as Equity Bank promising support.

Ngatia also pledged to lobby for the return of the Jua Kali Fund to help players in the sector gain from affordable housing programme under the Big Four agenda. He said the fund would be administered by the chamber in collaboration with State Department for Housing and Urban Development.