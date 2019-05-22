MP pushes for CRB law to be reviewed

Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech has proposed to repeal the Credit Bureau Regulations of 2013. In a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly, the legislator wants lending institutions to resort to the conventional means of recovering debts, without sharing information of borrowers with third parties as they currently do.

He says the current listing by lenders through credit reference bureaus is stifling growth, especially among the youth. The practice of sharing borrows information with listing claims of as low as Sh100 has denied growth to enterprising youth,” Koech adds.

“In that regard I seek the repeal of the Credit Bureau Regulations, 2013 which were drafted in exercise of the powers conferred by section 31(3) and (4) and 55(1) of the Banking Act and section 34(4) and 5 and 48(20 of the Microfinance Act 2006,” he says.

Kenya’s credit information sharing regime came into force in February 2014 following publication of Credit Reference Bureau Regulations 2013. The move was meant to assess and give score to borrowers on account of their credit history so that only those with with clean records would negotiate for better loan terms.

But this has been turned into a trap for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individuals as the information makes it difficult for people who have borrowed even as low as Sh100 to access credit facilities.

For many individual borrowers and SMEs, the promise to be given opportunity to negotiate better terms never materialised as banks continued to charge them exorbitant interest — at one point as high as 28 per cent — prompting Parliament to pass a September 2016 law capping loan charges at four percentage points above benchmark Central Bank Rate.

That move in turn saw banks stop offering unsecured loans to households and the SMEs, culminating in the ongoing efforts to repeal the law.