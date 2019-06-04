Mombasa Port’s terminal privatisation dispute headed to court

The long-running dispute between the government and dock workers over the planned privatisation of the Sh27 billion second container terminal at the port of Mombasa is headed to court.

Dock Workers Union, which has enrolled 7,000 workers drawn from the port, questioned the rush to hand over the facility to Kenya National Shipping Line (KNSL) and a private foreign entity.

Secretary General, Simon Sang said the union, civil society groups and MPs will move to court after the public holidy tomorrow to block the privatisation plan, which he added, will see a loss of 4,000 jobs and a transfer of Sh14.5 billion revenue to private hands.

“We have mobilised our lawyers, and through the support of our local leadership and human rights representation, will move to court on Wednesday this week. We cannot sit and watch our people being duped in this plan,” he said at a joint media briefing in Mombasa.

Sang also asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti to probe the privatisation plan .He wondered how a foreign company will be able to control over Sh14 billion port revenue at the expense of taxpayers.

The government wants to privatise the second container terminal and hand over its operations to KNSL in collaboration with the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), an Italian firm which has about 20 per cent shares in the KNSL.

Sang dismissed claims that 200,000 jobs will be created by MSC in the next 15 years. Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo said legislators will shoot down the draft Maritime and Shipping Act currently in Parliament to cushion residents from massive job losses.

He said if privatisation move was a must, then KNSl should be made a parastatal so that it can manage the operations and raise money on behalf of the government. Amendment of the law will see the government dedicate the running operations of the second container terminal to the shipping line.