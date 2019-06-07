Mburu takes the reins at tax agency amid low staff morale, tax evasion

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

The new chief tax collector, James Mburu, has been thrust into a hot seat of an agency that is not only underperforming but going through turbulent times as well.

And though an insider, he has to win the confidence and trust of employees whose morale is at rock bottom, owing to a recent crackdown on rogue elements working in cahoots with cartels to dodge tax.

Mburu’s appointment as Commissioner-General was gazetted yesterday by Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich for a three-year tenure starting July 1, thus bringing to an end the chequered seven-year term of John Njiraini.

He was shortlisted from 30 applicants who were narrowed down to five candidates, all with an accounting background.

As he takes office amid a considerable goodwill deficit, he has to inspire staff to meet tax collection targets to support an economy caught on the throes of growing debt, worrying budget deficit and reduced productivity.

Tax targets

Mburu (pictured)has his work cut out, stemming corruption allegations against staff, missed revenue collection targets, revenue leakage, tax evasion, counterfeits and cargo theft.

Before his appointment, he served as Commissioner for Intelligence and Strategic Operations, a position through which he developed a formidable intelligence gathering network that has left many tax evaders and their insider allies restless.

The recent crackdown to stem tax evasion cartels, which led to the arrest of more than 75, could put him on a collision course with employees who accuse him of leading a vicious war against them. Some of them have lost jobs over allegations of engaging in graft and aiding tax evasion.

“The fear among employees is real but the challenge is to prove himself and dispel the fear. It is one thing to be Commissioner-General and it is another to be the Commissioner for Intelligence,” said William Ojoyo, former chairman Kenya International Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Association.

Some of the 75 employees who were arraigned and interdicted for alleged involved in fraudulent clearance of cargo and altering of tax returns to help in tax evasion last month have accused him and Njiraini of witch-hunt.

Since being appointed Commissioner for Intelligence and Strategic Operations in March 2017, Mburu has overseen complex and highly sensitive tax investigations touching on well-connected individuals and companies.

KRA insiders told the People Daily his shortlisting for the Commissioner-General’s job led to spirited internal and external efforts seeking to block his appointment. This was mainly driven by fears about his tax evasion and graft campaigns.

“Mburu is an insider. He knows the KRA system well and he is likely to have an easy time. However, he will not have it easy settling down to work. Employees have a lot of suspicion against him,” said a KRA employee who sought anonymity.

The agency has for the last five years missed its targets and faces the huge task of raising adequate revenue to fund the Sh3.2 trillion budget for the next financial year

In 2014/15 financial year, KRA missed revenue target by Sh86 billion, in 2015/16 by Sh12.4 billion, 2016/17 by Sh66.6 billion and in the last financial year by Sh105.9 billion.

His current and previous appointment have not come without flying into headwinds. Last month, activist Okiyo Omtata moved to court trying to block his shortlisting for the job,claiming he is a relative of outgoing boss Njiraini.

Mburu will, therefore, among other challenges, be fighting the “Njiraini project tag” especially among KRA senior managers, who saw him a stumbling block to their ambitions to lead the tax collection agency.

According to Car Importers Association of Kenya chairman Peter Otieno, it will take the new chief tax collector time to gain the trust of employees and this could hurt his plans to improve revenue collection.”He has no trust from employees. This could hurt his tax collection plans thus leading to missed targets,” he said.

Mixed reactions

His appointment has got mixed reactions from a section of MPs. Minority Whip Junet Mohammed, Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and Martin Owino (Ndhiwa) said they support the appointment, saying he has what it takes, being an insider.

But his Sirisia MP John Waluke opposed the appointment saying President Uhuru Kenyatta should have considered other regions. “It is a high time that we exercise regional balancing while making appointments in public jobs,” said Waluke. Wajir West MP Ahmed Kolosh said Mburu’s appointment could lead to inbreeding.