Mastercard to launch jobs plan for youth.

Lewis Noka @PeopleDailyKe

Mastercard Foundation will today launch Young Africa Works Strategy in Kenya, an initiative that aims to assist 30 million young people across the continent, particularly women, to secure dignified and fulfilling work by 2030.

The Sh30 billion will be used to grow micro, small and medium enterprises, (MSMEs), increase access to digital work opportunities by expanding the Ajira Digital Programme, and expand vocational and technical skills which are critical to the growth of the economy.

A statement from the Foundation said the plan seeks to develop the potential, resilience, and resourcefulness of the youth and help them utilise it in creation of dignified and fulfilling work and will be implemented in 10 African countries, Kenya included.

Right skills

“The initiative is informed by the realisation that Africa will have 375 million young people entering the job market by 2030 and seeks to impart them with the right skills to contribute to Africa’s global competitiveness, improve their lives and those of their communities,” it said.

In Kenya, the initiative is a partnership between Mastercard Foundation, government and the private sector and aims to enable five million young people access dignified work.

Kenya was chosen to be among the countries where the first phase of the programme will be implemented owing to its economic and social policies, dynamic private sector and innovative entrepreneurs.