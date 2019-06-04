Maize millers hit at NCPB over Sh1 billion delayed supplies

Maize flour and animal feeds manufacturers have accused the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) of holding more than Sh1 billion they paid three weeks ago without releasing a grain to them.

The millers yesterday claimed that their money is being held while no maize has been released for production of flour and animal feeds.

Grain Mill Owners Association (GMOA) and Association of Kenya Feed Manufactures (Akefema) say the delay is expected to further trigger high prices of animal feeds due to inadequate supply of raw materials even as 50 millers close shop while others operate below capacity.

Akefema secretary general Martin Kinoti said NCPB has failed to release the stock saying there is no maize.

“We expect more millers to close down if NCPB continues to delay release of maize,” said Kinoti.

Yellow grain

Government, he said, should sanction importation of yellow maize for exclusive use in animal feeds manufacturing. Millers who talked to Business Hub confirmed that they applied for thousands of bags of maize but they are yet to receive anything.

Paul Kinuthia, a manager with Valley Land Millers, said he had already paid more than Sh18 million to the NCPB account after the Strategic Food Reserve (SFR) allocated him 8,000 bags, while John Gathogo, a livestock feed manufacturer, paid more than Sh11 million after qualifying to pick up 5,000 bags.

For the last one month there has been supremacy war between the NCPB and SFR Oversight Board (SFR) as the latter demands that millers should pay money directly to the board’s bank account and not NCPB.

About two months ago, Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri directed the NCPB to release 3.5 million bags of maize to millers after a meeting with the former.