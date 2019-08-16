Mahiga Homes wins Global Brands Awards

Real Estate developer Mahiga Homes Ltd has won the 2019 Global Leading Real Estate Developer Brand.

The firm which specializes in affordable housing was announced the winner by UK-based ranking firm Global Brands Awards after a rigorous evaluation process that included renowned industry giants worldwide.

‘’Mahiga Homes continues to develop and build innovative communities which demonstrate our ongoing commitment to excellence and cost sensitive projects. This recognition has added impetus to our mission to deliver affordable homes and to be a predominant player in affordable housing in Kenya,’’ said the company’s chief executive Peter Nyaga.

Global Brands Awards is the world’s premier business awards, created in 2005 to honour and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. The event is designed to showcase global brands to global consumers, enable enterprises to achieve a greater say in international markets and to advance the development of the global industry.

“When you get such a recognition, it only confirms that by creating something distinctive based on needs, you are doing it for the right reasons and in the right ways,” added Nyaga.

Mahiga Homes’ projects include Cornestone Estates, Rockvilla Gardens, Rock Gardens, the Riverfront, Brickstone Gardens, Kitengela’s Osoit Gardens among others.

Currently the developer is selling a mega project valued at sh 370 million, The Riverfront located in Ruiru comprising of Luxurious 3 bedroom bungalows, all bedrooms en-suite on plot size 50 by 100 for an offer price of sh 5.5m.

More than 7000 Companies were evaluated in the latest study conducted by them. The trophy will be presented to Mahiga homes at the awarding ceremony in Johannesburg South Africa at the end of the month.