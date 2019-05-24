Low, middle class Kenyans driving meat consumption

Middle and low income earners are more likely to eat meat than their better off counterparts, a new study revealed yesterday.

According to the Meat End Market Trends in Kenya study by Kenya Market Trust (KMT), even though high-income households are likely to buy more meat due to their financial muscle, middle and low income segments, due to demographics, remain the largest buyers of meat.

The report’s lead author Boniface Kaberia said: “Middle-and low-income consumers spend more on food with meat being one of the key components in their menu. The two categories prefer buying meat from the estate and rural butcheries while the rich prefer malls and supermarkets.”

The countrywide study, launched in Nairobi yesterday by Livestock Principal secretary Harry Kimtai and which was conducted between July and November last year, showed that average per capita consumption of red meat in Kenya is about 15.5 kilogrammes with an annual production of about 600,000 tonnes.

Average beef production was estimated at more than 408,000 tonnes per annum with 70 per cent coming from zebu cattle population found in the arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) while the remaining 30 per cent comes from rejects.

The reports shows that Nairobi residents consume two kilos more compared to their counterparts in Mombasa, Nakuru, Kajiado, Eldoret, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kisumu, Makueni, Kakamega and Garissa.

Kaberia, who is the livestock sector manager with KMT, said that more cattles, poultry and rabbit were slaughtered in Kiambu County than any other county.

Red meat – comprising beef, mutton, goat and camel meat – accounts for more than 80 per cent of all the meat consumed in the country. White meat from poultry and pork accounts for about 19 per cent of the meat consumed.

According to the Ministry of Livestock, Kenya livestock population stands at 3.3 million exotic cattle, 14.1 million indigenous cattle, 17.1 million sheep, 27.7 million goats, 2.9 camels, 1.8 million donkeys and 31.8 million poultry.

“Despite the seemingly abundant meat and consumer markets, Kenya is meat deficient to the tune of 300,000 tonnes, a shortage that makes it hard to satisfy meat demand, leading to importation from neighbouring countries,” said KMT chief executive Kamau Kuria.

Kuria said there has been a significant change in the quantities of beef consumed in the market. Consumers in the low-income segment, the study shows eat more fish as compared to red meat.

Love for omena

“This is triggered by the ability to buy cheap portions and products such as omena and fish which can be stretched to feed more people than the smallest units of red meat.”

Kaberia said that butcheries operating in the low income segments sell meat in small portions and according to the financial need of the earners. Across high, middle and low income segments majority consume meat at least once a week.