Low individual pension uptake balloons risk of old age poverty.

Hillary Mageka and Lewis Njoka @PeopleDailyKe

A majority of Kenyans face the threat of old age poverty going by the reduction in the number of people who have a pension plan to 10 per cent, a survey has shown.

Youth and Pensions survey by Infotrack Research and Consulting, which was commissioned by County Pension Fund (CPF), shows that a huge chunk of the youth are not enrolled in individual pension schemes and neither are they prepared for retirement.

“The levels of pension savings are poorest among the youngest working age groups meaning that the poverty trap will explode in the next few decades,” said CPF chief executive Hosea Kili while releasing the survey at Charter Hall during the commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the Local Authorities Pension Trust (Laptrust), one of the oldest pension schemes.

According to the survey, most youths, aged between 18 and 35 years, prefer investments such as property as opposed to pension to cater for their financial needs after retirement.They associate pension schemes with old age and retirement, hence, view them as a preserve of older people.

“Of the respondents interviewed 53 per cent associate pension with retirement and 21 per cent with old age. About 12 per cent of the respondents associate it with savings. Only 22 per cent of youths are aware of any registered individual pension schemes.

The survey also found that 86 per cent of the youths who run own businesses do not offer their staff workplace pension. The survey observed that pension funds have the highest rate of awareness in the country followed by individual schemes and provident funds.

Unstable income

“Most Kenyans are banking on investments and savings as a source of income once they retire,” said Infotrak chief executive Angela Ambitho.

However, youths wishing to join pension schemes are limited by unstable incomes and negative feedback from pensioners.

Lack of a clear policy framework on pension schemes contribution and taxation is also contributing to the slow growth of the sector.

While a number of them agree that it will be necessary to save more for retirement as they grow older; 90 per cent do not have an individual pension plan citing lack of viable schemes that meet their needs and limited awareness of registered individual pension schemes in Kenya.

Ambitho, however, said that although some youth prefered to depend on their savings in old age, the rate of savings was below 10 per cent. The survey showed that majority of Kenyans were saving for future emergency expenditure.

According to the report’s classification, the number of Kenyans in formal employment who save for future wants stands at 46 per cent, emergencies (42 per cent), school fees (34 per cent), home improvements (17 per cent) and shopping (nine per cent).

Those who attended the event included Devolution Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa, who said: “It would be erroneous to think that social security is a luxury to be afforded only when growth has taken place or when countries have reached a certain level of per capita income.”

Wamalwa said that 86 per cent of Kenyans do not have pension or retirement benefits. “We need a bi-partisan, multi-stakeholder approach to achieve this objective. Support the Big Four agenda by investing in housing and embrace the culture of innovation,” said Wamalwa.