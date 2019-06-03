Lake Victoria crackdown to continue, vows agency

Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has vowed to continue with a crackdown to remove unsafe water vessels from Lake Victoria despite public outcry on the process.

Director General George Okong’o said the agency will not relent in the efforts to weed out illegal water vessels from the lake.

He said the exercise is meant to ensure compliance with Maritime regulations and safety water transport.

The authority, he added, will only allow vessels that have met the required safety rules to operate on the lake.

“We will not relent to do what is right in law. We are committed to ensuring proper standards of safety on our water bodies are strictly adhered to,” Okong’o said during a meeting of border

The maritime boss said the crackdown is geared towards reducing rising cases of accidents in the lake attributed to lack of professional training of the vessel operators.

His sentiments follow concerns raised by residents and businessmen around Lake Victoria over the manner in which the crackdown was being done.

They accused the agency of disrupting transport services in the lake through impromptu crackdown.

Mbita Ferry Services official, James Orage said the exercise has hurt economy of the area and urged KMA to restore ferry services to enable them recover on the accrued losses.

The crackdown which started more than a week ago has left water transport activities in the lake that covers parts of Homa Bay and Siaya counties paralysed and as a number of vessels have been impounded.

