Kwal to invest Sh3b in new Tatu facility

Kenya Wine Agencies Ltd (Kwal) plans to invest Sh3 billion in a new facility in Tatu City to enable it meet consumer demands for its fast-growing portfolio brands and continue to localise production of its imported brands.

Speaking during the marking of Kwal’s 50th year of business operations in Kenya, Kwal managing director Lina Githuka said the facility will enable the company to meet its consumer demand.

Githuka said an additional Sh1.2 billion amount has been invested since privatisation of Kwal as well as the entry of Distell as the majority shareholder.

“The investment will mark the first new production facility opened by Kwal in more than two decades which will result in increased employment opportunities for Kenyans,” said Githuka.

–ZACHARY OCHUODHO