KQ initiates two key routes in Europe

Lewis Njoka @PeopleDailyKe

Kenya Airways has launched flights to Rome, Italy and Geneva, Switzerland bringing to five its European destinations as part of its network expansion strategy. The expansion aims to grow its market share, increase revenue, and facilitate its financial turnaround.

Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Mikosz, said the additional flights would help market Kenya as a business and tourism destination. He said these new routes will play an important role in facilitating more business and tourism opportunities and strengthening Nairobi as the top business hub in region.

Best connectivity

“With five European destinations and 55 worldwide from Nairobi, KQ offers Africa the best connectivity to the rest of the world and vice versa,” Mikosz added in a statement.

Since 2018, the airline has embarked on expanding its network as part of its expansion strategy, and has already added Mauritius, Libreville, New York and Mogandishu to its list of destinations. Mikosz said the growth of the airline’s revenues is pegged on the expansion of its network which is only possible with additional capacity.

“KQ will this year see the return of its 9th B787-8 from Oman Air, as scheduled, to support the network expansion into Rome and Geneva,” he added.

Switzerland Ambassador to Kenya Ralf Heckner said he expects more trade, investment and conference tourism in Geneva and in Nairobi after the launch of the route.