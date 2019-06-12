KNCCI moots plans to establish SME park

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry is in its formative stages of establishing a Small and Medium Enterprises Park in Thika, new chamber president Richard Ngatia has revealed.

Capacity building in all 47 county chapter chambers is the second priority engagement his office will undertake in the first 100 days under the rapid result initiative (RRI) programme to ensure financial sustainability of all businesses.

“I would like to address one strategically important project that I will be paying attention to during my term. As many of you know, in my manifesto we proposed an SME Park in Thika.

I have already received partnership commitments to set up value addition plants in agriculture, ready market for good produces in the park and skills transfer for the entrepreneurs.” Ngatia said during his acceptance speech after taking over the chamber leadership from former national chairman Kiprono Kittony in Nairobi.

Ngatia affirmed both domestic and international trade and economic diplomacy as key anchor pillars across counties that will be extended to reach out to African chambers and world business lobby groups.

The new business lobby leader noted that by creating more intra-regional trade, the chamber will increase the opportunities for international companies to offer their services and expertise.