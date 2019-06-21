KNCCI holds bilateral talks with Tunisia, Congo to strengthen trade

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Kenyan National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) president Richard Ngatia yesterday held bilateral trade talks with diplomats from African countries and pledged to boost trade relations between the respective countries.

Tunisia Ambassador to Kenya Hatem Landoulsi and Kenyan Ambassador to DRC Congo, Gabon and Central African Republic George Masafu separately paid a courtesy call at the chamber’s head office in Nairobi.

Trade relations

“We held fruitful deliberations on strengthening bilateral trade relations between Kenya and Tunisia in areas of agribusiness, tourism and textile. We are working on modalities on how Tunisia can aid in building the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) industrial park for SMEs development, capacity building and transfer of skills,” said Ngatia.

In March this year, the chamber in collaboration with Tunisia Embassy, organised the first Kenya-Tunisia Business Forum held in Nairobi with the aim of creating long-term economic relations between the two countries.

“We also had a successful meeting with Masafu to discuss business opportunities for Kenyan investors in recognition to the important role Kenya plays in the region as a centre of logistics and business. It is only through strong regional and international cooperation we can create a formidable economy,” he said.