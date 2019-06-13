Kisumu hotel gears up for overdue facelift

The State-owned Sunset Hotel is set for refurbishment in renewed efforts to improve its business performance, an official has said.

General Manager Joseph Oduor confirmed plans to give the facility a facelift to enable it compete in the industry and generate profits.

While dismissing earlier reports that the Sunset Hotel had closed down, he said the facility is being restructured as it seeks to regain business to operate optimally.

“The hotel is in operation but with a lean workforce. We are trying to refurbish it to improve on the dilapidated status,” he said.

Oduor attributed the difficult times endured by the hotel to dwindling business opportunities caused by stiff competition in the sector.

Current standards

He cited failure to upgrade Sunset to match the current standards in local hospitality industry as the root cause of its dwindling fortunes.

“The flow of business has been generally low. Our employees have missed their salaries for more than six months,” he said, adding that the hotel has made huge losses in the last 15 years. Currently, Oduor said the major workforce of the hotel has been declared redundant.

He said the hotel’s management decided to render majority of workers redundant due to persistent reduction in the flow of business which made it impossible to pay salaries and sustain the venture.

Meanwhile, Hospitality leaders in Kisumu have petitioned the government to privatise the hotel for better operations, saying the action would help to rescue the facility struggling to stay afloat.