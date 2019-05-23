Kenyan consumer bears brunt of Huawei debacle

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Kenyans have been caught up in the crossfire in the United States-China trade wars after tech giant Google restricted Huawei’s access to its Android operating system and apps ― a move expected to have far-reaching implications on the local smartphone market.

Huawei smartphone owners and traders are the biggest casualties, with consumers losing the ability to update their phone’s operating system from Google.

Massive losses

Traders also fear haemorrhaging millions in profits due to depressed sales as consumers become apprehensive about purchasing cell phones from the embattled Chinese firm.

Google has, however, assured current owners of Huawei phones they will retain their access to Play Store as well as the ability to update their Apps.

However, users will not be able to install new Android OS updates from Google, which runs the biggest online search engine.

When Google’s parent company, Alphabet launches the next version of Android later this year, it will not be available on Huawei devices.

Google will stop providing Huawei with technical support and collaboration involving its proprietary Apps going forward.

Operating system

In future, local consumers who own phones from the Chinese firm will lose proprietary mobile applications from Google including Gmail, YouTube and the Play Store.

Still, Huawei, the second largest smartphone maker, will have access to the open source android operating system for which the original source code is made freely available.

As the global smartphone market begun to absorb the aftershock of Google’s move, Huawei public affairs director Kenya, Adam Lane assured local consumers everything is under control.

“In the short term there is nothing to worry about; we have been expecting this to happen for some time and we have a plan,” he said. He said the firm is discussing with partners on how to circumvent Google’s restrictions.

“Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and those still in stock globally,” he said.

Having contributed to the development and growth of Android around the world, Huawei hopes to use the open-source platform to satisfy customers needs.

Last Wednesday, the Trump administration added Huawei to its “entity list”, which bans the company from acquiring technology from US firms without approval.

In his first comments since the firm was placed on the list, Huawei chief executive Ren Zhengfei told Japanese media on Saturday: “We have already been preparing for this.”

He said the firm, which buys about $67billion (Sh6.8 trillion) worth of components each year according to the Nikkei business newspaper, would push ahead with developing its own parts.