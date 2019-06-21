Kenya takes the lion’s share of Sh143 billion private equity deals in EA region.

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Kenya has attracted the highest number of Private Equity (PE) funds looking to invest in East Africa as the region posted a 35 per cent growth in PE deals between 2016 and 2018.

A new report released by KPMG and East Africa Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (EAVCA) shows that PE deals in the region went up from 72 in 2016 to 97 in 2018.

Number of deals

Overall, Kenya reported the highest number of reported deals at 61 in the 24 months to December 2018 followed by 13 in Uganda, five in Ethiopia, three in Rwanda and two in Tanzania.

Speaking during the report launch, EAVCA executive director Eva Warigia said the region recorded a 12 per cent increase in the amount of funds sourced from the domestic market largely driven by pension funds.

“Local participation by pension funds is one way to mitigate against the risk attached to investing in Africa,” said Warigia.