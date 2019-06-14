Kenya set to host ‘Next Einstein’ conference

Kenya will host the third Next Einstein Forum (NEF), the largest African scientific conference, in March next year.

An initiative of Africa Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), the conference, is expected to attract more than 2,500 delegates including four Nobel Laureates in Nairobi to chart the future of science and research on the continent.

The announcement was made at State House, Nairobi yesterday when President Uhuru Kenyatta met the chief executive officer of AIMS Thierry Zomahoun. The AIMS boss informed the Head of State that Kenya was chosen because of its robust innovation ecosystem and strong academia-industry linkages.

The forum is inspired by the belief that the next Albert Einstein, the great German physicist who developed the theory of relativity, will be from the African continent. It is a network of centres of excellence in science and research structured to enable talented African young scientists to become innovators thereby driving the continent’s scientific, educational and economic self-sufficiency.

Uhuru welcomed the conference, saying it comes at an opportune time when Kenya has embarked on an aggressive programme of enhancing the uptake of science at all levels of education, through the rollout of Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme.

He said Kenya recognises that knowledge and skills in the STEM subjects are enablers of industrial growth as the country journeys towards the realisation of the Big Four agenda and Vision 2030 development blueprints. –PSCU