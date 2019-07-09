KenGen to inject 200mw into grid by 2021

Electricity generator KenGen will increase electricity production to the national grid by more than 200 megawatts in the next two years.

Under the plan, the power producer will add 165mw to the grid by the end of the year from the ongoing Olkaria V power plant and another 83.3mw by 2021.

According to the chief executive Rebecca Miano, the power would be sourced from geothermal sources which had turned out to be the main taps for electricity in the country. According to Miano, KenGen is keen on replacing expansive thermal power in preference to geothermal which is clean and more reliable.

“Works on the Olkaria V power plant are at an advanced stage and plans are underway to pump an extra 83.3mw by 2021,” she said.

Speaking during a visit to the geothermal-rich area, Miano said that currently the country’s electricity capacity stands at 2,720mw.

She said of the installed capacity, KenGen had contributed 1,631mw while Independent Power Producers have generated 1,089mw.

“Geothermal leads at 40 per cent followed by hydro at 35 per cent while wind and solar stand at 13 and two per cent respectively,” she said.

Miano added that over the years, KenGen has made major strides in production of geothermal electricity and that currently there were 310 wells drilled around Olkaria.

She said increase in geothermal power production would reduce reliance on thermal power and therefore cut the cost of electricity. “We are keen to drill more wells so the country can have cleaner energy,” she said.