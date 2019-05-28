Kebs unveils plan to protect consumers from contaminated bottled water

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) is in the process of procuring equipment to help develop standardisation on the level of micro-plastics in brands of bottled water.

Acting Chief executive officer Bernard Nguyo said although almost all bottled water brands contain certain levels of micro-plastics it is not known which limit can be considered safe for drinking water.

“With the equipment in place, it would help establish safe limits of the said micro-plastics and enable the government to develop standards,” he said in an exclusive interview with People Daily in Mombasa. “Micro-plastics are everywhere, including in the air that you and I are breathing…in fact it is difficult to eliminate them completely but the concern here is about establishing what levels of micro-plastics can be considered dangerous and therefore unsafe for human.”

Nguyo said this is what Kebs is striving to establish, adding that even worldwide there is no known limit of safe levels of micro-plastics in water.

Several brands

He said after several brands of bottled water in Kenya were found to contain the tiny plastic particles, a research on micro-plastics in water was commissioned and has been ongoing.

The study, Kebs boss said, involved various stakeholders including the ministry of health, private sector and more. He said the technical committee has already come up with a report to enable Kebs to procure the equipment, which will help form a baseline to develop standards on micro-plastics in water.

Once the standards are established, Nguyo said brands which will fail the test will be withdrawn from the market. A recent study conducted in nine countries including Kenya, established that world’s leading brands of water are contaminated with tiny particles of plastics. Plastic was identified in 93 per cent of the samples, which included major brands.