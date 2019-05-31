KCB Group shareholders rubber stamp merger plan

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

KCB Group has moved a step closer to being the largest commercial bank in the country once regulatory authorities and National Bank of Kenya (NBK) shareholders approve the acquisition.

The deal to acquire 100 per cent of the issued ordinary shares of NBK through a share swap and which still requires the regulatory approval and the backing of NBK’s shareholders, was passed unanimously at KCB’s annual general meeting (AGM) yesterday.

In addition to increasing market share, improving economies of scale and more profitability, the merged entity is expected to provide customers with world-class offerings backed by robust processes.

Credit facilities

Customers will benefit by way of a larger number of branch and Automated Teller Machines (ATM) network, have access to credit facilities and a wider array of products and services.

KCB Group already has established subsidiaries in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan. However, NBK has no subsidiary. The combined entity would have 338 branches, 2,446 ATMs and 18,122 agents and merchants.

Currently, KCB Group has 258 branches, 946 ATMs, 16,642 agents and merchants, while NBK has 85 branches, 1,500 ATMs and 1,480 agents.

Speaking during the AGM, KCB Group chairman Andrew Kairu, said the acquisition will give the group the scale to compete more effectively in a changing financial sector.

“The acquisition is an opportunity to strengthen the deposit base and lending capacity, increase cost efficiencies due to economies of scale and boost transactional revenue through leveraging of technology,” he said.

Kairu said NBK maintains a strong deposit franchise and a wide branch network, adding that this makes it commercially viable proposition that can provide the scale needed to compete and win in the rapidly evolving world of financial service.

KCB Group Chief Executive Officer Joshua Oigara said the bank’s focus is to proactively support customers’ growth, enabling businesses to thrive and economies across the East African region to prosper, and ultimately, the realisation of financial ambitions.

Asset base

KCB Group’s total assets stood at Sh714 billion by the end of 2018 while NBK’s asset base stood at Sh114 billion at the close of last year – which provide them with a combined asset base of Sh828 billion.

As at the end 2018 financial year, KCB had a loans and advances amounting to Sh455 billion, beating Equity Group, NIC-Commercial Bank of Africa and NBK, which had Sh297.2 billion, Sh239.6 billion and h47.7 billion respectively. KCB has total customer deposits of Sh538 billion, Equity Sh423 billion, while NBK has Sh98.9 billion. KCB has not given a valuation for NBK.

“It’s estimated that if KCB merge with NBK, the merged entity could have a balance sheet of Sh1 trillion by the end of 2022,” KCB said early this month.