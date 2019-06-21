Jumia expands pick-up points, adds 20 in Eldoret

Barbara Onkoba @PeopleDailyKe

Online retailer Jumia Kenya is deepening penetration into Rift Valley region with 20 new pick-up stations in Eldoret, giving customers more access and less delivery cost on the online platform.

This is part of the firms strategy to expand its countrywide pick-up station network to 600, from the current 170. This move banks on an agency model, through which existing entrepreneurs earn up to Sh20,000 to host a Jumia pick-up station in their existing shops.

It is expected to speed up the uptake of online shopping upcountry, providing opportunities for vendors countrywide in addition to enabling SMEs to boost their revenue and provide better services to the growing customer base in Eldoret and other towns.

“We see a growing potential and many unserved customers in areas outside Nairobi. In towns such as Eldoret, our range of products and competitive pricing is even more relevant for customers. Our expanded pick-up station network will enhance customer confidence and provide them a convenient shopping experience,” said Sam Chappatte, Jumia managing director.

The new pick-up stations in Eldoret include Koibatek Uniforms, The Young Pioneer, Bargetuny Plaza and Loop Business Centre. So far this year, Jumia has launched 150 agency pick-up stations in Nairobi and surrounding areas. The announcement comes on the eve of Jumia’s 7th birthday sales campaign, dubbed Jumia Anniversary. The campaign launches on June 23, and runs for three weeks.