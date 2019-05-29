It is a man’s world as KRA board draws shortlist for top job

Martin Mwita @MwitaMartin

In what stands out to be an all-men affair, five have been shortlisted in the final race for the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) corner office as curtain falls on long-serving Commissioner General John Njiraini’s tenure.

The KRA board yesterday made public the names of the five candidates who will be interviewed in the last phase of the process that seeks to replace Njiraini, whose extended term ends next month.

The five were picked from a list of 30, according to a public notice by KRA chairman Francis Muthaura, where only two female candidates showed interest.

“By the closing date, 30 applications were received of which 28 were from male candidates and two from female candidates,” Muthaura said.

He said the applications were scrutinised for conformity with the requirements published earlier in the media, after which the KRA board approved five candidates to attend final interviews.

The board had contracted PriceWaterhouse Coopers (PwC) to provide recruitment support services for the position, in a process that commenced on April 16. Candidates had until April 29, to submit their applications.

Tax base expansion

“The new boss is expected to drive revenue mobilisation through transformative programmes, data-driven decision-making and tax base expansion,” the audit firm said in the job advert last month. The five shortlisted candidates are Julius Waita Mwatu, Richard Boro Ndung’u, Andrew Kazora Okello, James Githii Mburu and Duncan Otieno Onduru

The process brings Times Tower’s most powerful office closer to getting a new boss after a seven-year stewardship of Njiraini, who served two official terms of three years and had a one-year extension. The official term expired in March 2018.