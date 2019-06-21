Industrialists laud Budget, eye improved growth

Lewis Njoka @PeopleDailyKe

Kenyan manufacturers were among the biggest winners in the proposed 2019/2020 National Budget presented by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich in Parliament last week.

The government tried to address various issues which they had raised over time including unfair competition from imports, the illicit economy and unpredictability in the policy and regulatory environment.

Speaking yesterday at the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) Budget Seminar 2019, Chief Executive Officer Phyllis Wakiaga said the budget made strides to support critical policies to drive the economy and competitiveness in the sector.

“The 2019/2020 Budget Statement proposes policies that are geared towards reigniting the manufacturing sector’s growth and development,” she said.

She said the reduction of Import Development Fee (IDF) on raw materials and intermediate goods from two to 1.5 per cent and increase IDF on finished goods from two to 3.5 per cent will reduce the cost of imported raw materials, thus improving the competitiveness of local manufacturers against finished imports.

“The increment of Railway Development Levy for finished products from 1.5 per cent to two per cent will also cushion manufacturers against imported finished goods,’ said Wakiaga.

“Commitment by National Treasury to adjust VAT refund formula which has been a deterrent to exports to ensure full recovery of the portion of input tax relating to zero- rated supplies will incentivise Kenya’s exports and improve liquidity for manufacturers.,” she added.

The Seminar which reviewed manufacturers’ gains in the 2019/2020 National Budget Proposals brought together industry stakeholders, economists and tax advisory experts.

Lawrence Lelei, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Co-operatives representative said the amendment of the Income Tax Act to provide for a deduction of 30 per cent of the total electricity by manufacturers as rebate will reduce the cost of electricity to manufacturers by about 20 per cent to make local products competitive in the region.