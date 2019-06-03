IMF: Why interest rate cap law has failed to achieve its objectives

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Interest rate cap which was introduced in Kenya in September 2016 curb high-interest charges by commercial banks have had opposite effect of what was intended.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) says in a new report that drafters of the law may not have foreseen its negative effects by the time it was being passed.

The intent of the controls was to reduce the cost of borrowing, expand access to credit, and increase the return on savings. However, Benedict Clements, division chief, African Department, in a report titled “Do Interest Rate Controls Work? : Evidence from Kenya” published in May 2019, says the law on interest rate controls has had the opposite effect of what was intended. Specifically, he noted, it has led to a collapse of credit to the micro, small and medium enterprises, shrinking of the loan book of the small banks and reduced financial intermediation.The IMF working paper, further demonstrates that interest rate caps have reduced the signalling effects of monetary policy.

Cost of credit

“The adverse effects could have been avoided if the ceiling was high enough to facilitate lending to higher risk borrowers and alternative policies could be preferable to address concerns about the high cost of credit,” Clements says.

The paper reveals that credit and economic growth are positively correlated, adding that a significant effect of credit growth (corporate, consumer and housing credit) contributes to output growth in emerging market economies.

“We find the response of gross domestic product (GDP) growth to a one percentage point increase in private credit growth ranging from about 0.03 percentage points for corporate credit to about 0.075 percentage points for consumer credit,” the IMF paper said.

Study for Kenya suggests that the response of real GDP growth to private credit growth changes are broadly similar to other emerging markets.