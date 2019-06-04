IFC partners with Twiga to boost food safety and produce handling systems

Njambi Wanjiku @NjambiCiiku

International Finance Corporation (IFC) has signed an agreement with Twiga Foods, to boost the Kenyan company’s food safety practices in line with global standards and ensure traceability of produce from the farm to consumers.

Under the new agreement, IFC will advise the company on food safety and quality management systems in its produce handling facilities. Twiga’s staff will also be trained on internationally-accepted practices. Twiga Foods will also work with IFC to coach farmers on agricultural best practices and ensure that products are fully traceable.

Twiga Foods Chief Executive Officer of Peter Njonjo said food safety is an important consideration in the company’s mission to provide affordable, quality, and safe food to Kenya’s urban consumers, and reliable markets for farmers. “This is the reason we are constantly reviewing our operating procedures,” he said in a statement.