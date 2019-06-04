BusinessPeople Daily

IFC partners with Twiga to boost food safety and produce handling systems

People Daily June 4, 2019
2,427 Less than a minute
Twiga Foods Chief Executive Officer of Peter Njonjo.

Njambi Wanjiku @NjambiCiiku

International Finance Corporation (IFC) has signed an agreement with Twiga Foods, to boost the Kenyan company’s food safety practices in line with global standards and ensure traceability of produce from the farm to consumers.

Under the new agreement, IFC will advise the company on food safety and quality management systems in its produce handling facilities. Twiga’s staff will also be trained on internationally-accepted practices. Twiga Foods will also work with IFC to coach farmers on agricultural best practices and ensure that products are fully traceable.

Twiga Foods Chief Executive Officer of Peter Njonjo said food safety is an important consideration in the company’s mission to provide affordable, quality, and safe food to Kenya’s urban consumers, and reliable markets for farmers. “This is the reason we are constantly reviewing our operating procedures,” he said in a statement.

Show More

Related Articles

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi
June 4, 2019
2,417

Blow to Linturi as court declines to stop divorce case

June 4, 2019
2,421

Women role critical in combating climate change

June 4, 2019
2,448

Police Airwing commander faces disgraceful exit

June 4, 2019
2,430

Mombasa Port’s terminal privatisation dispute headed to court