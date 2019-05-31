Huduma data to enable KRA nab tax cheats, says EY expert.

Fred Aminga @faminga

The government will leverage on Huduma Namba to widen revenue collection by expanding the tax base in the next financial year, an expert at Ernst and Young (EY) said yesterday.

EY tax partner Francis Kamau revealed data captured in the Huduma Namba registration forms including Personal Identification Number would enable Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to access critical data about people living in the country and dig out information that will arrest tax cheats.

Disclosure on permanent and current physical address, home county and information on parents, would make it easy to locate where one lives. Such data can reveal details about house ownership and expose landlords evading paying rental income tax.

“With such data, movement from one residential address to another, will provide crucial information for the taxman,” he said during a pre-budget briefing in Nairobi yesterday.

Tax evaders can be tracked down through details on employment status (employed, self-employed, unemployed, retired or casual). Those engaged in agricultural activities without declaring their income also risk punitive penalties.

“With data collected at county level being merged with national government data into one portal, KRA track activities of farmers and pastoralists in remote localities based on land use or the number of cattle they own,” he said. By giving one’s mobile number, suspicious money transfer transactions can be easily tracked down by authorities.

Kamau said with increased government spending, missed revenue targets, foreign debt falling due, development spending without immediate returns on investment, wastage and corruption, Kenyans must dig deeper into their pockets to fund the 2019/20 budget.

Tax collection

To increase tax collection, the government has proposed to increase budgetary allocation to KRA meaning there will be little headroom to hide.

As part of the wide scheme to expand the tax base, utilisation of third party information to identify non-compliant taxpayers will also come into play.

The agency is also expected to boost detection of non-compliance through i-Tax data matching.

Kamau said Kenyans should be prepared to foot a larger bill of the 2019/20 budget should Treasury exhaust cheaper fund raising options. “There is no other option,” said Kamau. “Wanjiku must be ready for tougher times ahead. Indirect taxes from airtime have been actualised, bottled water has been taxed, petroleum products and gambling too,” he said.

The tax experts said amid dwindling resources from tax revenue, the projected Sh2.08 trillion total domestic revenue will be made up of Sh1.877 trillion from local taxes. The remaining Sh203 billion will be factored in through Appropriations-in-Aid (AIA).

Revenue shortfall

KRA registered a Sh61 billion revenue shortfall in 2018/19 financial year as at December 2018 due to under performance in ordinary revenue by Sh52.7 billion and AIA amounting to Sh8.3 billion.

However, tax is not the only option for government to raise funds , but the easiest, and may not yield the desired effects in an already depressed economy

The government could also borrow but should take caution to avoid falling deeper into the debt hole. Already, public debt portfolio stands at Sh5.5 trillion, which represents a debt service revenue ratio of 33.4 per cent instead of the recommended global average of 30 per cent.

The third option is long term investment in sectors which can spur economic growth and fuel the engine of economic growth.