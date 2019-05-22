Huawei gets relief as airline asks Boeing for payoff

New York/Shanghai

The United States has temporarily eased trade restrictions on China’s Huawei to minimise disruption for its customers, a move the founder of the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker said meant little because it was already prepared for US Action.

US Commerce Department blocked Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from buying US goods last week, saying the firm was involved in activities contrary to national security.

The move came amid an escalating dispute over trade practices between the United States and China. The two countries increased import tariffs on each other’s goods over the past two weeks after US President Donald Trump said China had reneged on earlier commitments made during months of negotiations.

Software updates

On Monday, the Commerce Department granted Huawei a licence to buy US goods until August 19 to maintain existing telecoms networks and provide software updates to Huawei smartphones.

The reprieve is intended to give telecom operators that rely on Huawei equipment time to make other arrangements, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

Meanwhile, China Eastern Airlines has formally requested compensation from Boeing Co for the grounding of its 14 737 MAX aircraft and has delayed deliveries of future planes, the company said yesterday.

The airline’s move was first reported by domestic media, including the State-run People’s Daily newspaper. The reports did not say what amount of compensation the airline is seeking.

“The grounding of 737 MAX aircraft since March 11, 2019 has caused relatively big losses to China Eastern. With the passing of time, related losses will further expand,” the paper cited the company as saying.

“At the same time, delayed deliveries of planes ordered by China Eastern also caused economic losses.”An airline spokesman confirmed its comments in the People’s Daily report to Reuters.

Maintenance standards

China Eastern has 14 Boeing 737 MAX jets in its fleet, including those from subsidiary Shanghai Airlines. The aircraft have been mothballed according to aircraft maintenance standards, the People’s Daily said. – REUTERS