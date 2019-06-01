How to survive when your income suddenly drops.

Francis Muli

Life is not a straight line, so it is said, and it is true. Sometimes you are at your peak only to miss the mark a few minutes later, and you are down. Moreover, the path to success is not supposed to be easy, with many going down a lot of wrong roads to find the right one.

Whether you are employed or in business, there comes a time when your income is reduced. This may be as a result of a slash in your salary by the employer, loan deductions, reduced cash flow in business or an increase in expenditures.

Some people end up depressed and leading a miserable life after such situations, but this should not be the case.

If your income goes down, the first thing to cut is your expenses by doing away with unnecessary expenditures. This entails but not limited to a gym subscription that you rarely use, luxurious TV subscription, using taxis instead of public transport (matatus) and other expenses.

You can even change your place of residence to reduce rent expenses, in case you are not staying in your own house.

It is also important to inform the people around you, those that depend on you, about your reduced income. One major cause of stress or depression is suffering in silence, trying to please people around you. Informing them will help them adjust their lives accordingly, so that you are not left overstretched trying to make ends meet.

Even as you try to make your reduced income work for you, find a side hustle to supplement your current income. Accepting that your income has been reduced is the first step towards making things better, but should not be a step towards staying there. Use your savings to start a business in case you are employed, or diversify your business in case you are experiencing dwindling cash flows.

At such times, it is also crucial you avoid loans and debts as much as possible. Loans and debts amount to increased expenses of your little income, and could be the genesis to your downfall. If you have existing loans, try as much as possible to clear them, or service them promptly. If you leave them to accumulate they might prove a burden that you cannot carry.

Sometimes things might happen so fast that you are not prepared for a pay cut. This is the time to seek professional help, and in case you cannot afford, cry out for help from trusted family members or friends. Crying for help is not a crime, and it is far much better than sinking into depression and stress.