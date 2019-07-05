How to balance your studies with work

Francis Muli

Working while studying is becoming a trend in the modern society, but very few people are able to balance the two, hence end up dropping one.

In this case, education suffers as most people drop their studies, after trying to continually toss the two balls.

This does not mean education is less important, neither does it mean work is less important for those who drop it. The number one thing to do is plan for the two. Have times, schedules and goals for what you want to achieve at work and in your studies.

For instance, you can plan for your yearly holidays and agree with your employer when you will be free. This will help you make arrangements with your institution and supervisors on the times you will be available for studies, in case you are studying on part time basis.

It is also important to inform your employer of your studies, so that they give you enough time for studies, and at the same time assigning you duties that do not affect your studies.

However, before you inform your employer, make sure you are in good terms and your track record defends your quality of work, otherwise they might try to suppress or fire you.

You could also apply a lot of e-learning, so that you keep at pace with other learners and you do not have to travel regularly to class. This saves you time as you can take an hour or two during office hours to learn. You can study during lunch break, tea break, or even in the traffic jam when going and coming from work.

On e-learning, any free minute you get can be utilised with the advent of digital era where you can even use your phone. The times when you had to be in class for eight hours in a day are gone, as technology has created a medium. You only need the will and means to learn.

During this time, you can also join support groups of people in the same situation, and preferably doing the same course as you. In such groups, they will help you cope with difficult times by sharing their experiences and solutions that have helped them.

In case you miss a class or a training, the support group could be crucial in helping you catch up.

Good financial management is also cardinal in helping you sail through in such a period. Create a budget for your studies, pay bills and save for emergencies. If you have the ability, you can pay all your fees so that it does not become a hindrance.

As you try to balance between work and studies, remember always never to neglect your duties at the work place. Your job is part of the enablers, and if you lose it, there are high chances that you might not be able to complete your studies as well.