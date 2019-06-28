How small businesses can avoid common insurance mistakes

As a business owner, it is important for you to incorporate protective solutions in the heart of your enterprise to shield it from unexpected setbacks. Not only do insurance solutions provide peace of mind but it also ensures that you have a place to start from in the event of a disaster. However, knowing the right insurance choices to make can be tricky. Below are some of the mistakes you should avoid when it comes to selecting the right policy:

Failing to Understand How Your Policy Works

Insurance policies could be quite complicated, but the easiest way to understand them is to read the list of endorsements, inclusions and exclusions.

Buying a Policy Based on Price Rather than Value

Most small business owners treat insurance as a commodity and as a result purchase based on price rather than value. It is Important that the policy offers the coverage to meet your business needs. Cheap policies are not always the best for your business. Remember cheap is always expensive.

Not Having Sufficient Disaster Insurance

Most small business owners are not insuring themselves sufficiently against the threats they consider most damaging. Many, with less than a month of reserve, consider floods, fires, and other nature-related disasters as extremely damaging. However, only a few have disaster insurance, because they think that such disasters are very rare and they might not happen to them.

Forgetting About Business Overhead Protection

While products such as liability and property insurance are often top of mind for a small business owner, policies to protect the business should the owner be unable to work are often overlooked. Known as business overhead protection, these policies are structured to pay many of the business expenses should the owner become sick or injured for an extended period of time. These policies can pay for deductible business expenses such as payroll, other types of insurance, utilities, and even rent.

Not Understanding the Limits and Terms of the Policies

One common mistake in purchasing insurance is not understanding the true implications of all the limits and terms of the policies. Insurance policies can be tricky with many industry-specific terms that need to be understood. It is crucial to read every single exclusion and endorsement in the insurance policy and make sure you understand all the details before agreeing to the terms.

Being Over-Insured

Purchasing too much coverage than you need is a costly mistake every business owner should avoid. Not all types of insurance coverage are applicable for your business.

Not Updating Policies Regularly

Failure to update policies as your company grows is one of the most common insurance mistakes most business owners make. As your business grows, you should regularly review your existing insurance policies as both the types of coverage and your limits may need to be updated.

Always seek help and advice from your insurance agent or company to make informed decisions that will aid your businesses continuity while offering the best protection solutions possible.

– By Resolution Insurance CEO Peter Nduati