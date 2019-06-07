High transaction costs hinder access to micro-insurance, says report

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Poor distribution channels, high transaction costs, lack of supportive legal framework are some of the barriers hindering the growth of micro-insurance in Kenya, a new report has revealed.

Other hurdles identified in the report as hindering growth are long turn-around-time for claim payments and lack of relevant products such as medical covers bundled with credit.

The study was carried out jointly by three firms – CIC Insurance Group, Takaful Insurance and the International Co-operative and Mutual Insurance Federation.The Mutual Micro Insurance Diagnostic Report also reveals that religious stand on insurance, especially by the Muslim community and lack of understanding about insurance are other major drawbacks.

Deepen penetration

The report says players in the insurance sector offering micro-insurance products need to design products built on social network’s foundations just like banks to deepen penetration.

“Current insurance products may be positioned as micro but do not address the low-income earners segment. Micro-insurance cannot achieve scale unless regulations change to allow for suitable product design for low-income earners,” the study says.

The study describes micro-insurance in Kenya as relatively new and mostly offered by 10 of the 53 registered conventional insurance companies. It recommends that insurers partner with more intermediaries to widen reach and leverage the trust and infrastructure of these intermediaries.

The study says wider use of technology, especially mobile money transfer systems, M-Pesa, in particular, has enabled introduction of tailor-made products.