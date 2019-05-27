Governors accuse National Treasury of undermining devolution

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Governors have once again castigated the National Treasury, claiming it is undermining efforts to bring resources closer to the people.

Council of Governors (CoG) Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said Treasury and Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis) are the key obstacles to devolution.

Oparanya who was addressing Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK)’s 35th annual seminar in Mombasa alleged that the exchequer has been manipulating Ifmis to bully counties in an attempt to control and dictate the pace of their operations.

He said continual channeling of funds for devolved functions through regional bodies and parastatals has seen a bigger share of county funds controlled by the national government.“If you look keenly you will realise that the budgets to these bodies and parastatals is always going up while county allocations are on the decline,” Oparanya, who is Kakamega governor, said.

The CoG chairman said it was disturbing to see counties being accused of low absorption of development funds yet the situation is mainly due to delays in disbursement of monies by the exchequer.

In arrears

“For example, the luckiest counties received allocations in March, meaning they are already in arrears by one month, yet most counties were paid their money in April,” Oparanya said.

The funds, he added, come when the first quarter of the financial year is almost over so there is no time for expenditure on development. He said the delays coupled with frustrations occasioned by Ifmis worsens the already bad situation.

Auditor General Edward Ouko (pictured) said there was need to revisit the issue of Ifmis, saying the system could be at fault because it was introduced when the country was under unitary system of government.

“I think we need to revisit and to realign it into two, that, is Ifmis one for national government and Ifmis two for county governments,” he said.