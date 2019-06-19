Fears over PIN exemption

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Exempting foreigners from furnishing banks with Personal Identification Numbers (PIN) when open floodgates for corruption unless proper checks are in place, an audit firm has cautioned.

GMK Certified Public Accountant has cautioned that if a rogue commissioner is entrusted with the task at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), he could collude with foreigners to exploit the proposed tax procedure act to enrich himself.

“Allowing foreigners to open a bank account without PIN could encourage money laundering and tax evasion,” said GMK partner Gerald Githuku.

Professional ethos

Githuku said since the PIN requirement is mandatory for every person operating business in Kenya, providing privileged persons and visiting foreigners with such options without recourse is akin to giving a thief keys for safekeeping.

He argued that since not all KRA commissioners have the same values and work ethos, the Tax Procedure Act will definitely be abused the same way some staff at the agency launder money and allow tax cheats to evade paying levies. GMK Partners was responding to Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich’s proposal to position Kenya as a prime financial centre in East and Central Africa by making its financial services accessible to people.

Rotich said the law that requires one to have a KRA PIN before opening bank accounts was posing challenges to visiting foreigners, privileged persons and foreign investors investing in its financial markets.

Unscrupulous officials

“In this regard, I propose to amend the Tax Procedures Act to empower the Commissioner to grant exemption from the PIN requirement, in certain circumstances, when opening a bank account,” said Rotich.

Titus Munyaka, a tax expert, said any tax law which is left at the discretion of an individual risks being misused by people who would rather use it for their own benefit.

On the other hand, Munyaka lauded attempts by the government to deploy the Tax Invoice Management System (TIMS) to enhance revenue collection and increase transparency in the public sector.

He said using TIMS would provide instant information that transmits sales data on a real-time basis to KRA but cautioned that it will force taxpayers to acquire the new machines – which will be an additional cost to business.

“TIMS will ensure that the issued tax invoices are authenticated and verified through automatic generated tax invoices, simplified VAT filing, non-intrusive verification of tax process and faster processing of refunds,” he said.