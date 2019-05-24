Farmers reap Sh2.5 billion from avocado fruits export

Wangari Njuguna and Reuben Mwambingu @PeopleDailyKe

Avocado farmers from Murang’a pocketed Sh2.5 billion for the produce exported last year as the crop gains popularity as the alternative money-spinner in the region. Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria said the fruits were exported to Europe, which is currently the biggest market for the produce.

The windfall comes at a time when the government has hinted at plans to begin investing in cold storage chains, as one of the measures aimed at meeting new requirements of exporting avocados to the new China market.

Industry and Trade Cabinet secretary Peter Munya said the latest protocol requires farmers to freeze avocados before exporting as a mitigation measure against pests infestation.

Coffee prices

Speaking at Ihura Stadium during the launch of the programme to issue avocado seedlings, Wa Iria said the crop has become the alternative money-spinner for the people, given the diminishing prices of coffee.

He said the opening of the China market provides another opportunity for the avocado farmers to earn more money.

“The demand for the fruit is very high and we are actually not able to meet the demand so it is up for the farmer to up their production” Wa Iria said.

He said the county is the leading producer of avocados in the country, attributing this to concerted efforts to promote farming of the crop. The governor said about 50,000 farmers are practising avocado farming with the current production standing at 170 tonnes.

The governor said the county has developed an elaborate plan to make avocado the next frontier in the region’s agricultural sector.

He said one million hass seedlings would be issued to the farmers to help boost production. Hass avocado is the most popular Kenyan avocado produced mainly for export.

“We are projecting production to triple in the next five years and there should be no worry over the market,” Wa Iria.

Munya who spoke during a meeting with the National Assembly Committee on Trade in Mombasa on Wednesday said that China avocado market is one of the golden opportunities the government is keen to exploit as the country seeks to improve on its balance of trade.

“As you are all aware Kenya is the first country to access the avocado market in China… some of these quick successes, have come because the President himself has been on the forefront in making forays into the foreign export market,” he added.

Cold storage

“Of course, we clinched the market but because of challenges of insects it was agreed that we freeze the products to a certain level. Already we are investing in cold storage chains to meet the requirements,” Munya said.

Under the new rules set by Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (Kephis) and General Administration of Customs of China exporters and farmers of avocado to China will be required to frozen avocado at 30 degrees Celsius or below.

In the rules, farms to export frozen avocados have to be registered, approved and monitored by Kephis or its authorised agent.