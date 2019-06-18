Experts warn synthetic fertiliser crippling food output

Agriculture value chain players want farmers to minimise the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilisers claiming the same are curtailing food production.

They argue that overuse of commercial fertiliser and pesticides has led to high acidity levels in soils and thus is to blame for low crop production in the country.

Tomorrow, international and local agricultural organisations will kick off a four day conference in Nairobi to discuss how to substantially and sustainably reduce the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilisers.

The conference to be attended by more than 500 agriculture value chain players, will also discuss the dangers of genetically modified organisms.

It will be hosted by the World Food Preservation Centre (WFPC), IFOAM Organics International and Biovision Africa Trust and their local and international partners.

BvAT executive director David Amudavi said the use of harmful pesticides and substandard fertilisers has prompted the discussion on strategies to increase the uptake of agro-ecological programmes and initiatives.

Ecological trade

The first International Conference on Agroecology Transforming Agriculture and Food Systems in Africa to be held between June 18 and 21 will also provide a platform for discussions on how to enhance ecological trade in the region.

“This conference will seek to provide robust scientific evidence to demonstrate that synthetic pesticides pose a major risk with regard to human, animal, and plant health,” said Charles Wilson, the Founderof WFPC, adding: “The speakers will provide concrete evidence that we need to protect and promote soil health as a critical first step to achieving human health.”

Amudavi said past research findings indicate that an estimated 3.5 billion kilogrammes of pesticides is applied to crops each year.

“The number is steadily increasing as developing nations are steadily transitioning over to chemical-based agriculture in a misguided and misinformed effort to increase yield and lower cost. The use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides has been linked to a number of environmental problems,” said Amudavi.