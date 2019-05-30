Equity gets accolades for vision

Equity Bank has received an international accolade for its initiatives targeted at extending financial services to refugee camps in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

The bank has been featured in a recent report by International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Bridgespan titled “Private Sector and Refugees: Pathways to Scale.”

The report features more than 170 private sector initiatives focused on refugees and host communities. Director of Special Projects, Allan Waititu while commenting on the report, said: “Extending services to refugees is part of the bank’s strategy to deepen financial inclusion and broaden access.”

Equity deepens financial inclusion through programmes such as financial education and entrepreneurship skills training.

It now provides financial intermediation to thousands of refugees in Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps and Uganda’s Olunchinga, Impevi and Nakivale refugee camps.