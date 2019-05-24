Ecobank group appoints new Kenya MD

Ecobank Group has appointed Cheick Travaly as the new managing director of Ecobank Kenya and regional executive for Central, Eastern and Southern Africa (Cesa) region, a Housing Price Index report by Kenya Bankers Association has disclosed.

Cheick replaces Samuel Adjei, who retired on April 29, this year after 29 years of service. Prior to his appointment, Cheick was the chief operating officer for Ecobank’s Cesa region that comprises 18 affiliates.

He has 28 years of experience, 14 years of which were spent as a banking executive serving six different countries. Cheick began his career in the mining sector in Guinea, before making a permanent move into the banking industry.

He joined Ecobank in 2001 as the corporate bank head at Ecobank Senegal. Before that, he was a local corporate manager for Citibank Senegal. He served as the MD for Ecobank Burkina Faso between March 2012 and December 2018 and MD, Ecobank Benin from January 2006 to February 2012.

He holds Master degree in Business Administration and Economics from the University of South Carolina and the University of Dakar in Senegal respectively.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Cheick’s calibre and experience step up to lead our operations in Kenya and the Cesa region at large. Cheick is a leader with a proven track record of execution, great leadership skills and a deep understanding of customer dynamics, our products and markets,” said Ecobank Group chief executive Ade Ayeyemi.