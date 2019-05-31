EA businesses most likely to be disrupted by cyber attacks

Less than half of business firms in the Eastern Africa region can respond to a cyber attack in their technology infrastructure.

A report published by KMPG East Africa -2019 Global CEO Outlook reveals that in 2019 only 46 per cent of East African CEOs are prepared for cyber attacks.

The figure even though is an increase from 34 per cent in 2018 depicts a very vulnerable situation to most businesses in terms of fighting cyber-crime as the world continues progressing technologically.

KPMG CEO and senior partner Josephat Mwaura says that very few CEOs are planning to enhance digital skills of their workforce this year thus widening the vulnerability of the business to cyber attacks. “Only four per cent of East African CEOs compared with 44 per cent globally plan to upskill more than half of their entire workforce in digital capabilities,” he said.

KCB Group Chief executive officer Joshua Oigara said half of the CEOs’ time in his organisation is spent thinking about cyber risk and security.

Nancy Mosa, Partner, Risk Consulting KPMG East Africa explained that cyber that remains a constant on the East Africa CEO agenda, featuring as one of the top risks alongside operational, regulatory and emerging/disruptive technology risks.

David Leahy, Partner and Head of Markets KPMG East Africa said that only eight per cent of CEOs in East Africa have already started implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the automation of their processes.

“Only 20 per cent of CEOs in East Africa agree that their organisations must look beyond profit to achieve long-term sustainable success,” he added.