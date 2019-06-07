Digital lenders launch alliance to stimulate growth in sector

Digital lenders in the country have launched an association to promote industry best practices and drive a coordinated approach to address emerging issues in the sector.

The umbrella entity, Digital Lenders Association of Kenya (DLAK), brings together leading digital-first lenders and other key stakeholders to represent and promote the common interests of digital lenders, consumers and the digital lending industry.

Members of the association are expected to, among others, develop ethical and professional standards in the industry, collaborate with policymakers and other stakeholders in addressing cross-cutting issues, and to drive the overall growth of the financial technology (fintech) sector in line with Vision 2030 development programme.

Robert Masinde, DLAK chairman and Zenka Finance chief executive officer said digital lenders came together to form the group to help each other address “pain points” in the industry, engage with the government on regulations for the sector and create good practices for the industry development.

He said the association is open to all ethical digital lenders subject to signing and demonstrating the commitment to the DLAK Code of Conduct.

Members of the association include Tala, Alternative Circle, Stawika Capital, Zenka Finance, MyCredit, Okolea, LPesa, Kopacent, Four Kings Investment T/A Sotiwa, Kuwazo Capital, Mobile Financial Solutions (MFS) and Finance Plan Ltd.

“A vibrant and diverse digital lending sector has successfully established itself in the country and we feel the time is right to give it a voice and promote global best standards,” Masinde said.

The lobby group will enable digital lenders to speak with a common voice, promote best practices and influence how the sector develops, while promoting the ethical business practice to the benefit of customers.

Currently, the strategic committee consists of Masinde, Rose Muturi (Vice Chairperson and Chief Digital Officer HF Group), Kevin Mutiso (CEO Alternative Circle), Allan Mukui (CEO Kuwazo) and Ivan Mbowa (Regional Country Growth Manager Tala).

Muturi said the aim of the association is to create the right environment for technology-backed lenders to evolve, as this will eventually result in sustaining this new financial sector, Fintech.

She said for the last five years, members of DLAK have seen first-hand the challenges that digital financial service providers face in their efforts to sustainably offer products and services that address the unique needs of underserved customers.

“The association will incentivise the growth of digital lending models as a way to promote greater financial inclusion and extend high-quality financial services to underserved communities and businesses,” Muturi said.

The umbrella welfare group will initially focus efforts on dealing with the regulatory challenges that presently require attention while promoting ethical business practice in the industry as well as consumer sensitisation programmes.