CS, Kebs clear air on spare parts ban

Reuben Mwambingu and Barry Silah @PeopleDailyKe

Trade Cabinet secretary Peter Munya yesterday clarified that the government has not imposed a total ban on importation of used motor vehicle spare parts, a sentiment shared by Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs).

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with the National Assembly’s Committee on Trade in Mombasa, Munya said the ban on importation of used motor vehicle spare parts applies only to specific spare parts that once used can “jeopardise road safety.”

“There is growing clamor that the government has banned importation of used spare parts. I want to say that the reports are misleading. The ban is not on all used spare parts but on specific parts that once used cannot meet the standards of road safety,” he said.

Banned parts

Kebs, through its acting managing director Bernard Nguyo, admonished a section of the media, saying: “Contrary to the impression being created, Kebs has not issued a ban on all imported spare parts. However, there exists a KS 2190:2013, Kenya Standard on Motor vehicle used spare parts – Code of practice. The standard was developed in 2013,”the letter read.

Through a notice, Kebs banned tyres, tie-rod-ends, bearings, spark plugs, clutch plates, brake pads, tubes, brake hose pipes, rubber bushes, filters, pressure plates, rack ends, ball joints, brake, clutch cables, among others.

The standards authority specified criteria for acceptance of used motor vehicles spares. It also said that it had prohibited used motor vehicle parts imported in loose form.

“This is in consideration of impact of use of such parts on the overall safety of the vehicle,” read the statement in part.

Subsequently, Kebs has directed contracted inspection agents to ensure that only spare parts that meet the standard are certified for importation into the country.