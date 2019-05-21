Court extends order barring enactment of 1.5pc housing levy

The Employment and Labour Relations Court yesterday extended interim orders barring the government from implementing the 1.5 per cent housing levy until May 27.

Justice Maureen Onyango made the orders to allow the consolidation of the various cases filed against challenging implementation of the Housing Fund Levy.

Among the petitioners who have filed an application include the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu), Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) Trade Union Congress and Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek). The cases are expected to consolidation on Monday next week.

Cofek lawyer Henry Kurauka informed the court that the Housing Cabinet secretary and the Attorney General have since not filed their responses in the cases and it would be prudent if they are given time to file the same.

Different issues

He further opposed the application to have the five cases heard together saying some raise different issues.

In April this year the Court issued temporary orders suspending the fund’s implementation until a case opposing it by Cofek was heard and determined.

This is after the Housing CS had already placed a public notice in the media announcing commencement of the Finance Act 2018 relating to the Housing Fund Levy.

Kurauka argued that the notice offends a number of constitutional articles since there was no public participation and it does not allow for cultural diversity.

“The Ministry has been planning without informing members of the public particularly employees and those in informal settlements,” he said.

The lawyer said that the decision by the CS to implement section 31 A of the Employment Act imposing the Housing Fund Levy is illegal, unconstitutional, discriminatory, oppressive, irrational, has no basis and is not a priority to Kenyans.