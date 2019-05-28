Court extends housing levy suspension as employers sue taxman

The Employment and Labour Relations Court yesterday extended interim orders barring the government from implementing the 1.5 per cent housing levy until June 10.

Justice Maureen Onyango at the same time allowed consolidation of 11 petitions by various parties challenging implementation of the levy. The judge ordered the parties to file and serve all their responses to all matters before the next mention date.

Some of the organisations opposed to the levy are Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) Trade Unions Congress and Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek).

The case was initially filed by Central Organisations of Trade Unions but the trade unions umbrella had intended to withdraw the case saying its concerns had been addressed. The move to withdraw the case was opposed by FKE, arguing that they were not involved in the negotiations.

Meanwhile, FKE has filed contempt of court proceedings against Kenya RevenueAuthority for failing to comply with court orders.

In the application, FKE claims that KRA has disobeyed court order by issuing circulars directing employers to start deducting the 1.5 per cent housing levy by the end of May. Jubilee government plans to take part of workers’ gross salary in the formal sector to set up the fund.

The Housing Fund will be used to finance the Affordable Housing Scheme under the Big Four agenda. President Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled the Big Four economic plan two years ago, saying his government would put up half a million low-cost houses by 2022.

Some petitioners claim the plan to tax workers’ salaries offends a number of constitutional articles since there was no public participation .

“The ministry has been planning without informing members of the public, particularlyemployees and those in informal settlements,” they say.