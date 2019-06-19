Country needs independent debt management authority

Fred Aminga @faminga

Kenya can avoid the debt trap by setting up an authority to give informed opinions on sustainability of the national debt.

Analysts say the authority must be under a legal framework with stakeholders from Treasury, Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), banking sector, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, associations such as Kenya Association of Manufacturers and Kenya Private Sector Alliance among others.

“It must be an institutionalised authority and not under any political persuasion and membership will be rotational,” said PKF partner Michael Mburugu yesterday on the sidelines of a post-budget analysis organised by the consultancy firm.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge has repeatedly warned since 2018 that the country had hit the headroom while Treasury maintains that debt was manageable.

Global average

The push and shove does not augur well for the country whose current debt portfolio stands at Sh5.5 trillion, representing a debt service revenue ratio of 33.4 per cent, against a recommended global average of 30 per cent.

Speaking after the latest Monetary Policy Committee conference in Nairobi, Njoroge said the country is sinking into deeper debt, adding that the only way to address maturing loans is to restructure short-term loans to increase their maturity in a bid to ease pressure on repayments.

Maturing debts that Treasury has to retire before the end of the current financial year include Sh78.7 billion Standard Chartered syndicated loan; the debut Eurobond at Sh78.3 billion; Exim Bank of China (Sh8.3 billion); France (Sh7.6 billion) and China Development Bank (Sh1.7 billion).

Currently, there is a Public Debt Management Office under Haron Sirima as director general. It is in charge of public debt management both at the national and county level.

The office is also supposed to develop a framework for sustainable debt levels and undertake research on public debt management to inform policy. Others include CBK and the Parliamentary budget office.

But Mburugu warns that with the director general answerable to Treasury mandarins, his appointment does not qualify as independent, adding that the parliamentary business office which undertakes research and gives non-binding advice to the budget making process is also quasi-independent and does not help the cause.