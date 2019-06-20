Construction of Naivasha economic zone to commence soon

Lewis Njoka @LewisNjoka

Construction of the Naivasha and the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zones (SEZ) will commence this August according to Industry Cabinet secretary Peter Munya.

Both are aimed at improving the country’s capacity to manufactur and export with the Naivasha SEZ expected to create about 100,000 jobs.

“The Naivasha SEZ will be a game changer. The Dongo Kundu one, on the other hand, will position Kenya as the gateway to East and Central Africa,” said Munya.

To attract investors to the Naivasha SEZ, the government will offer incentives, put in place a special operating framework and keep power and water costs low. Dongo Kundu on the other hand will be a free zone, meaning the government will not collect any taxes from businesses within the special zone but will only benefit indirectly through job creation and increased business opportunities.

Projects funding

The Naivasha SEZ is being developed under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) while the Dongo Kundu one is partly funded by the Japanese government via, Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica).

Kenya’s exports rose by 3.2 per cent to reach Sh613 billion last year up from Sh594 billion in 2017 thanks to the country’s efforts to grow high quality exportable products and in large quantities.

During the same period, Kenya imported products worth Sh1.76 trillion at a lower growth rate than that of exports.

Kenya’s exports to the US via the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), rose to Sh68 billion, representing a trade surplus of Sh29 billion.

Over the same period Export Processing Zone (EPZ) exports grew by 26 per cent to reach Sh42 billion and created 46,248 jobs. EPZ capital investments rose by 3.6 per cent to reach Sh17 billion.