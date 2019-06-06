Confusion over Dongo Kundu bypass payout as residents protest.

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Confusion and uncertainty continue to linger regarding resettlement of more than 200 residents of Shika Adabu area in Likoni who are facing imminent eviction to pave way for the second phase of the Sh25 billion Dongo Kundu bypass.

This follows the expiry of June 1 vacate notice issued by Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA).

A majority of the residents now fear that they may have been short-changed after it emerged that some of the neighbours have had their payout wired into their bank accounts.

Construction of the 8.96-kilometre dual carriageway project has been delayed by the slow pace of acquiring the land. The road will involve construction of an interchange at the Likoni-Lunga Lunga highway and installation of two bridges; one at Mwache – spanning 680 metres, and a second one at Mteza straddling more than two kilometres.

However in a new twist, some of those who have already received their payouts, alleged that the money was “mysteriously withdrawn from their accounts” by unknown people after they were issued with eviction notice.

Riziki Hassan claims his husband Ali Mwashabu received Sh1.1 million but on going to check two days later the money was not available.

Juma Mlengo, a retired Kenya Army Lieutenant Colonel, was concerned that despite enduring a long wait amidst uncertainties of fear of eviction, residents still have to contend with the agony of the confusion over payment.